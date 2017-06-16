Celebrating Sussex Day

We know how great the county we live in is, but thanks to Sussex Day we can officially show off to the rest of the UK.
Sussex Day takes place on June 16 and has become a popular way for residents to celebrate the county’s rich heritage.
We know how great the county we live in is, but thanks to Sussex Day we can officially show off to the rest of the UK.
Sussex Day takes place on June 16 and has become a popular way for residents to celebrate the county’s rich heritage.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.