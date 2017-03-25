Console Corner: Ghost Recon: Wildlands review

Vast and full of promise but a bit of a wasted opportunity...

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is vast, fun with friends and offers some of the best stealth gameplay we’ve seen... but it feels like a bit of a missed opportunity.

The squad based shooter stays true to the its Rainbow Six roots and it doesn’t matter whether you are planning your takedowns with friends or the computer AI, there’s plenty of satisfaction in picking people off from the shadows.

It is precisely that kind of gameplay and team effort which makes GRW great, but it gets somewhat lost in the huge sandbox landscapes of South America.

And GRW is HUGE, there is no other word for it and a lack of mission variety is exposed by it’s vastness.

Superb co-op and the brilliance of the sandbox environment will undoubtedly keep you coming back for more even if repetition is its Achilles heel as you find yourself repeating helicopter chases and assassinations.

This is a safe bet from the developers but it could have been so much more ... GRW is very good but a wasted opportunity. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The stealth element is right up there with the best and the freedom of choice in any given situation is also gratifying. The sheer number of ways to approach and tackle an infiltration opportunity is also impressive and one of GRW’s crowning achievements.

The story is not as engrossing as it might have been, though, and it really needs to be given the amount of repetition you have to put up with to get through it.

This is a safe bet from the developers but it could have been so much more ... GRW is very good but a wasted opportunity.

In saying that, if Wildlands sets the foundations for future releases and the necessary improvements we could be in for a real treat in the years to come.