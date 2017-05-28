Console Corner: New Tekken is coming next month and it looks Unreal

Tekken is synonymous with the advent of 64 bit gaming in the 90s and is held dear by fight game fans the world over.

So excitement is reaching fever pitch with the new Tekken 7 just two weeks away from release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The 90s was a decade of innovation in video gaming which saw us move from from sprite-based graphics to fully-fledged 3D graphics.

Not only did that give way to better games and graphics it also gave rise to several completely new genres of video games including, but not limited to, the first person shooter, real-time strategy, survival horror, MMO and 3D fighting games.

The likes of the PlayStation brought us Tekken and the Sega Saturn gave us Virtua Fighter.

But it was Tekken which broke the mould. The second game in the series and its sequel were considered breakthrough titles and among the greatest games of all time, the latter also being the second best selling fighting game to date.

The series itself is the best selling fighting game franchise in history.

Now 23 years on from the original, Tekken 7 - which is actually the ninth title in the series - is about to hit our consoles and will be the first to use the Unreal engine which means it can be developed for multiple platforms rther than just PlayStation and arcade as previously.

And it looks fantastic if YouTube footage is anything to go by. There is a bumper 38 characters to chose from with all the favourites returning in a roster which rivals the forthcoming Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite in terms of size, quality and nostalgia. Tekken 7 is out June 2.