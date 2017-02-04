Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

You can cut the tension with a knife.

A return to form, not without its flaws but still scary good.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a conscious effort from Capcom to get the franchise back on track after a number of years going wayward and it’s great news for gamers that they achieved just that.

The first thing to say about RE7 is that it is one of the most terrifying games you will ever play, and it is unrelenting in that sense, each time you play your nerves will be frazzled by the end.

Capcom has delivered on its promise to get the series back to its origins.

The tight focus on the storyline and mission works well because it really does cut down on the game being a procession of events to get to the good bits.

The move to first person is another departure for the RE series but it paid off in what was a delicate balance between the originals and the new while the VR option is said to be a great addition, although I have not played it. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

There is an unbelievably strong storyboard and at all times you could literally cut the tension with a knife... actually on several occasions you will have to. This could stand alone as a good movie.

The detail of the graphics is so good it will make your stomach churn.

My favourite aspect of RE7, though, is undoubtedly the ingenious inclusion of the different family members and the playable flashbacks.

This is the game’s crowning achievement and ensures you never get bored with the action.

The move to first person is another departure for the RE series but it paid off in what was a delicate balance between the originals and the new while the VR option is said to be a great addition, although I have not played it.

RE7 is not without its faults, though. Boss battles - yes they’re back - can at times be an annoyance and often serve to break the intense atmosphere that builds throughout.

Enemy AI is not great and could be a lot more challenging while puzzles are also a bit of a sideshow.

Regardless of that this is the closest Capcom has come to recapturing the essence of RE and we can only hope they will continue up this path with more of the same in the future.