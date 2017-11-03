Property of the Week: Perfect home for the keen walker

Keen walker? Then this property is the perfect home, with idyllic walks from your doorstep.

This detached cottage, nestling at the foot of the South Downs, has enviable views and planning permission has been granted to extend to 2,943 sq ft, which would create a substantial five bedroom family home.

The popular village of Plumpton Green is approximately 1.7 miles away and has a railway station with good services to Victoria (60 minutes), so ideal for London commuters.

The cottage offers at present excellent accommodation with a well fitted modern 17ft kitchen/breakfast room with access to the garden and a double aspect 15ft 11in living room with garden views.

On the first floor there is a good sized 15ft 3in main bedroom, plus two further bedrooms (one which has been divided into two).

The property at present has triple garages with plenty of off-road parking.

There is a front garden mainly laid to lawn with a paved terrace area which is perfect for entertaining. The side garden is mainly laid to lawn.

Price is £650,000.

To arrange a viewing, call Winkworth on 01323 471471.