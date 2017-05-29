Review: UK’s first Water & Nerf Festival - Tilgate Park, Crawley

Sliding 50 metres down a hill on a water ringo, followed by a spot of dodgeball and then a bit of Nerf-ing. What could be more fun?

And you can experience all this in 90 minutes at Tilgate Park, Crawley, this summer.

Noah on his way down

I took my son and two of his friends along on a warm Bank Holiday.

The three could not contain their excitement when they saw the green and purple slide. But it went up a level when they saw the Nerf Arena - the UK’s largest outdoor arena at 26m long and 10m wide.

Family Fun company WhizzFit were at Tilgate Park for a limited time last summer but are back with the UK’s first Water & Nerf Festival and they have promised it will be even bigger and better than before.

This year the Nerf, Dodgeball and Laser battles and games will be held in the Arena and the Slip and Slide Mat which is double the size of last year.

Noah, Archie and William in the Nerf Arena

With two lanes the children enjoyed racing each other and all three of them also loved sitting on one water ringo and flying down into the pool at the end. The smiles on their faces never waned.

After 30 minutes of sliding fun we entered the Nerf Arena.

You can choose from the following activities.

Nerf - Unlimited Ammo and a choice of all the latest pump action Nerf guns. In the Nerf battles you will need to defend your base, attack the enemy and run the gauntlet. These are all missions you have to complete if you want to dominate the battlefield.

The three boys travel down the slide

Dodgeball - played using soft safe balls and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Laser Tag - choose from a range of Laser blasters, pistols, grenades, targets and bases for lots of fun and exciting activities.

Nerf Water - join the Water wars challenge using our latest Nerf Water blasters. Finishing with a friendly game of tug-of-war.

Each session will last 90 minutes with five activities to pick and choose from. If you just want to stay on the Slip and Slide Mat for the whole 90 minutes or mix it up with the other activities, it’s entirely up to you.

William on his way down

Early Bird Tickets are now on Sale. The Water & Nerf Festival opened on the Bank Holiday Weekend and is open every Saturday and Sunday until September 3. Tickets can be booked via www.whizzfit.com. Ticket bookings for during the summer holidays will be released in June.

They are worse ways to spend 90 mins. And the kids will absolutely love it.