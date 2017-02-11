The latest bathroom trends

Charlotte Harding hears about some of the top new bathroom design trends to look out for.

Looking at many people’s bathrooms there is usually a recurring theme. Painted in blues or greens with beach style items or a more classic black and white tile decor seem to top the list. But there are ways you can incorporate trends without ripping out the old to replace with the new.

All products available from Ripples, Brighton showroom, Adastra Place, 38 Keymer Road, Hassocks. To view what Ripples has on offer, visit www.ripplesbathrooms.com

This first featured in etc Magazine’s February edition which is out now.