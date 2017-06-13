10 tonnes of plastic in Lewes blaze

A blaze broke out at a Lewes scrapyard for the second time in a matter of weeks last night (Monday).

Three fire engines from Lewes, Brighton and Barcombe were called to reports of 10 tonnes of plastic alight at MDJ Light Brothers skipping company, in Southerham, at around 6.30pm.

The scene where 10 tonnes of plastic had been alight. Photo by Nick Fontana SUS-170613-093648001

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews used foam and a jet to tackle the incident, along with two hose reel jets.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental.

Just a few weeks ago, at least 10 fire crews were called to a major blaze at the same sight, forcing the A27 to close on Wednesday, May 24.