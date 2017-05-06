£500 boost for Seahaven school

A school has received a funding boost of hundreds of pounds.

Representatives from Newhaven Chamber of Commerce visited Seahaven Academy to donate £500 on Thursday, April 27.

The money is for the school’s summer camp for its year 8 cohort.

Teacher Andrew Ferdowsian, who organises the camp, received the donation.

He said: “The money will be used for the much-needed replacement of worn tents, and also buying more new tents as this will be the largest cohort – 132 – of students participating on the camp so far.

“They will be well used in the future as the school is growing rapidly and is oversubscribed for next year.”

