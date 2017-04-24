£500 reward for arrest of Maresfield burglary suspect

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man charged with alleged burglaries in Maresfield and Crowborough.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 40-year-old Joey Akehurst, from Oxted in Surrey, on February 28 after he failed to appear at Lewes Crown Court to answer charges of burglary at Maresfield and Crowborough in February and April 2016, police said.

Police say he is known to frequent the Surrey and North Wealden areas and police want to hear from anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him. He is described as white, 5ft 9in and slim with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about him, please report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1082 of 14/02/16.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

