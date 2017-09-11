£500 reward to find man in connection with launderette theft

Police have offered a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 33-year-old Nicholas Leon, from Crowborough, who they want to interview about the theft of a quantity of cash from a launderette.

Mr Leon is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, and is known to have links to the Lewes, Eastbourne and Wealden areas, as well as Surrey.

The incident occurred at Super Clean Launderette in Whitehill Road, Crowborough, at about 4.20pm on Sunday, August 13.

Inspector Anthony Wakefield said: “We have been carrying out widespread enquiries throughout the town and other areas Leon has links to.

“If you know where Leon is or see him, do not approach him but please contact the police via 999 quoting serial 197 of 14/08.

“If you have any other information or saw what happened, please contact us online also quoting the same reference.”