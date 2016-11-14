A22 blocked after motorcycle crash

The A22 is partially blocked this morning (Monday) after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

Emergency services have been called to the scene at the Coldharbour Lane junction near Lower Dicker at around 8.30am. There is queuing traffic at the Camberlot Road junction as a result of the collision.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the crash but did not require hospital treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 8.30am on Monday (November 14) police were called to Coldharbour Lane, Lower Dicker, at its junction with the A22 where a van and a motorcycle had been in collision. The motorcyclist, riding a Yamaha 125cc, sustained minor injuries."

