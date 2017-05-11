A22 speed camera among the UK's highest earning

A speed camera on the A22 is one of the highest earning in the UK according to new research.

The study, carried out by motorcycle insurer Carole Nash, claims that a speed camera on the A22 near Halland was the seventh highest earning in the UK after racking up an as much as £167,100 in fines.

Researchers say the figure was calculated based on the recorded number of speed offences in 2015 multiplied by the standard fine of £100. They say some of these fines are likely to have been challenged and not paid.

The findings were the result of freedom of information requests sent to 35 police forces around the country in June last year, of which 20 responded.

A spokesman for Carole Nash said: "Whilst cameras are put in place to reduce the number of accidents on the road they also generate a lot of money, some of which is used to fund road safety education.

"Carole Nash submitted freedom of information requests to the UK's largest county police constabularies. The results reveal which speed cameras have caught the most instances of drives breaking the speed limit in a single year."