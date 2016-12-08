A26 closed after Crowborough crash

The A26 is closed in Crowborough this morning (Thursday) as a result of a serious crash.

The A26 Beacon Road is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene.

There is heavy traffic around the Mill Lane junction.

