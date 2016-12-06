A27 crash latest – showroom ‘in danger of collapsing’

The A27 still remains closed after ‘significant damage’ was caused when a van collided with a showroom earlier this afternoon. (December 6)

A 28-year-old man from Brighton was driving the Ford Transit van and he suffered ‘slight injuries and was taken to hospital’, police said.

Engineers are at the scene. Picture: Sussex Road Police

The man was travelling west at Hammerpot Hill, between Durrington and Arundel, when his van collided with a stationary car and then with the showroom.

Sussex Police has confirmed that the showroom had sustained ‘significant damage’ and is ‘in danger of collapsing onto the carriageway’.

As a result of the crash, the west bound of the A27 is currently closed to traffic, whilst engineers ‘make the scene safe’.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said this is is ‘likely to cause significant traffic congestion and delays’ and he was not able to confirm when the road is likely to reopen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information.

