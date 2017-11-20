Action group forms to reject concrete factory proposal

A group of Newhaven residents are protesting against plans to build a concrete plant on a stretch of the town’s beach.

Members of ‘Newhaven Community Action’ are asking for support in the campaign rejecting the concrete and aggregates plant proposed for East Beach Newhaven.

Emily O’Brien, spokesperson for the group said: “This is the wrong development in the wrong place. The promise for Newhaven regeneration on this site was ‘clean green and marine’ development which would create jobs for the future.

“Far from being clean and green it will mean a huge amount more traffic congestion and air pollution and doesn’t create enough jobs.”

Ms O’Brien said the build would lead to as many as 148 extra HGV journeys on the surrounding roads per day.

“Diesel road pollution already breaches legal limits and hundreds more houses are expected to be built in Newhaven over the next few years which adds pressure to the roads,” she said.

Other concerns include the lack of assessment on the health impact of the factory and the threat it poses to tourism as views from Seaford Bay, Seaford Head and Newhaven Fort would be affected. The town’s East Beach is recognised as an important site for wildlife and lies within the UNESCO Biosphere and is at edge of the South Downs National Park, according to the group. MP Maria Caulfield and councillors from all political parties have spoken out against the development, but the group feels more action is needed.

Ms O’Brien said: “The opposition of politicians is not enough. It is vital for as many people as possible to voice their objections.”

To support the campaign, contact East Sussex County Council planning department by December 22. Residents can write to the council or email devcon@eastsussex.gov.uk with reference number LW/799/CM(EIA).