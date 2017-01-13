'Adverse weather' forces Sussex schools to close

Several schools in East Sussex are closed today (Friday, January 13) as a result of 'adverse weather conditions'.

East Sussex County Council say High Hurstwood Primary School in Uckfield, Jarvis Brook School in Crowborough and Wadhurst Primary School are all closed today as a result of the icy local conditions.

Meanwhile parents at Buxted Church of England Primary School, Bonners Church of England Primary School in Maresfield and St Michael's Primary School in Hartfield were told to bring children in later this morning as a precaution

