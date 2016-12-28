Advice as cold weather alert remains in place for Sussex

A warning to the young and elderly across Sussex has been issued as an official Met Office Cold Alert remains in place until at least Friday (December 30)

The Met Office level 3 alert (Cold Weather Action) is a warning that the impacts of the cold weather are worse for the young, elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The advice is that if you know or look after someone who may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well

Other advice given is:

- Check and maintain daytime room temperatures of 21C

- Check bedroom night time temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer

- Keep warm and active and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes.

- If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others alert the emergency services.