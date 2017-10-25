‘Aggressive, dangerous and predatory’ former Hailsham school student jailed for 20 years for rape

A former Bede’s student has been jailed for 20 years for raping two women in Kent.

Twenty-year-old Chiron Hutchinson, who is understood to have attended Bede’s school at The Dicker, Hailsham, was sentenced today (Wednesday) having been found guilty of rape in a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on September 14.

Hutchinson had denied carrying out attacks in Tunbridge Wells, but was convicted following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Hutchinson, formerly of Mount Pleasant, Uckfield, was initially arrested on October 12, 2016, following a police media appeal.

Detectives had been seeking information after a woman reported being raped on October 8. According to police, the victim had been on a night out in Tunbridge Wells and was offered a lift home by a man she had encountered that evening.

After a short journey he parked in Harmony Street, Rusthall, pulled her from his car and raped her, said Kent Police.

Hutchinson was identified as the culprit after CCTV and ANPR was used by Kent Police to track the vehicle. Following his arrest he denied the offence, but was charged and remanded in custody.

The investigation then led to other victims coming forward.

There then followed a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, where Hutchinson denied six counts of rape, one of attempted rape and six counts of sexual assault, relating to four young women, between July and October 2016.

He had previously admitted to two offences of unlawful sexual activity in relation to a teenage girl.

A jury found Hutchinson guilty of the rape in Rusthall. He was also convicted of raping another victim, twice, in the Tunbridge Wells area on October 2 2016.

Not guilty verdicts were delivered for the other offences.

Today, Hutchinson appeared before the same court where he was then sentenced to 20 years with a further eight years on licence, as part of an extended sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Pledger, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said, “Chiron Hutchinson is an aggressive, dangerous and predatory sex offender.

“He forced his victims to endure some truly harrowing ordeals, committing a number of very serious sexual offences within a period of just one month.

“These victims have subsequently shown tremendous courage to give evidence in court and ensure Hutchinson is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

“Without their bravery I have no doubt Hutchinson would have remained a persistent and significant threat to any young women who may have encountered him.”