Air ambulance called to collision after cyclist found unconscious

An air ambulance was called to a collision in Eastbourne yesterday morning (November 12), involving a cyclist and car.

The collision happened in Grange Road, in Eastbourne, just before 8.30am and the cyclist was found unconscious, police have confirmed.

The cyclist, who was riding a push bike, was a man in his sixties.

A spokesman from Sussex Police also confirmed the man had been knocked off his bike in the crash.

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

His condition still remains unknown.

Did you witness the collision? If so, get in touch via email: jennifer.logan@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282363.

