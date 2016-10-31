Alan Partridge loves Gatwick

Steve Coogan’s comedy alter-ego Alan Partridge has turned his hand to travel writing in a new book in which he describes Gatwick airport as ‘the London airport it’s OK to like.’

In the book, Nomad, he writes:

“I love Gatwick Airport. Its elegant perimeter road, its state-of-the-art monorail system, its kerosene-stuffed aeroplanes soaring overhead like aluminium eagles. It’s the London airport it’s OK to like.

“Stansted, or Stanstead, or Standstead or Standsted as it’s variously known, is an arrogant upstart. City Airport? Full of bankers. London Luton isn’t in London and is barely in Luton; and Heathrow is just an absolute tit of an airport. No, Gatwick is the place to be.

“I take a moment to look at the transport hub that surrounds me. I don’t just drink in its beauty, I actually feel like I eat it too. But what’s this? Ah yes, the tell-tale thunder-roar of a plane taking off. At first I struggle to hear myself think, but it’s OK, I just turn up the volume in my mind. And then, almost instinctively, I find myself standing bolt upright, saluting the winged beast above me and yelling up to it at the top of my voice, ‘Good luck, large friend. Take wing and fly. For the skies are yours now and you are free, free to soar and swoop, to glide and gambol across the very face of heaven, until you touch down, weary yet elegant in a land far, far away.’”

