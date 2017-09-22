‘Anti-social’ biker stopped by police in Peacehaven

Police in Peacehaven seized a motorbike yesterday (Thursday September 21) as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the area.

The motorcycle, which was being driven by a 40-year-old man with a passenger on the back across parkland and onto Westview Close.

Chief Inspector Emma Brice said: “This is the sort of activity we have been targeting for a while and it is good to get a positive result.”

The driver has been reported for summons on suspicion of driving ‘other than in accordance with his licence’ and without insurance.

Police say the £1,800 trail bike has been confiscated until valid insurance can be produced.

Chief Inspector Brice said: “Officers will continue to take action against anti-social behaviour and anyone with information about such incidents is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.”