Appeal after bottle throwing incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man throw a bottle at the window of a delivery lorry driving into Springett Avenue in Ringmer.

The lorry driver had earlier been approached by a man who complained about him parking there as he unloaded at about 2pm on Friday April 21.

A police spokesperson said the driver apologised, finished unloading, but then found he was prevented from leaving by the man’s black Jaguar parked across the back of the lorry.

The men argued but the lorry driver was eventually able to leave.

However, said police, just after turning out into Springett Avenue, the same man ran over towards the lorry and threw a bottle at it, smashing the driver’s side window.

The suspect is described as Indian or Asian and wearing a grey top.

Due to the earlier disagreement, police believe he may be a resident of one of the flats above the Ganges Restaurant in the parade.

Several people were believed to have witnessed the episode and they are urged to come forward if they know who this man is, or with any other information about the incident.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or have any information about it, contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 782 of 21/04.