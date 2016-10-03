Appeal for information after masked men target Polegate bookies

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a bookmakers in Polegate at the weekend.

Three masked men used a ladder to smash a window and get into the back of Ladbrokes in The High Street at about 11.48pm on Saturday (October 1).

The offenders attempted to remove a safe from the premises, but failed and left it blocking the fire escape.

Officers attended but were unable to trace the suspects, who fled the scene empty handed.

The first suspect is described as wearing a green quilted jacket, blue jeans and a black woolly hat; the second wore a black hooded tracksuit top with three white stripes down the left forearm and white trainers; and the third wore a pale grey or white top and a black woolly hat.

In addition, all three suspects wore balaclavas covering their faces.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1559 of 01/10.