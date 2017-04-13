Appeal for witnesses after Hailsham man seriously injured in collision

Police are appealling for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured in a two-car collision.

An orange Peugeot 106 collided with a roadside property and then a silver Vauxhall Zafira travelling in the opposite direction on the B2203 Maynards Green Road, Horam, shortly before 7.45pm on Friday (April 7).

According to police, the Peugeot driver, a 22-year-old man from Hailsham, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries.

The Vauxhall driver, a 33-year-old man from Heathfield, suffered a suspected broken arm and was taken by ambulance to the Eastbourne District General Hospital, say police.

Four passengers in his car – a 33-year-old woman and three children, aged six, four and one – were unhurt.

Police say the collision took place around 200m north of the road’s junction with Vines Cross Road.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before the crash is asked to report details online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or emailcollision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1454 of 07/04.

Photo by Dan Jessup