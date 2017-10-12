Appeal for witnesses to assault and attempted robbery in Forest Row

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted as they walked along Forest Way in Forest Row on Saturday (September 23).

The victims, aged 16 and 17, were approached just after midnight by three suspects who demanded they hand over their phones and wallets, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

They also took off their belts and struck the victims with them, police said.

According to police, the victims ran away but were followed for a short while by their attackers who eventually gave up and made off empty-handed. The victims were not hurt, the police spokesperson said.

The suspects, who were all believed to be teenage boys, were wearing dark hooded tops. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 0016 of 23/09.