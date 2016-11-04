Armed police to patrol Lewes Bonfire

Sussex Police say there will be armed officers on patrol at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations tomorrow night (Saturday).

A police spokesman said: "Some armed officers will be deployed to the event on the night as part of a wider set of security measures.

"Lewes bonfire is a very large event and in the current climate it is not unusual to see armed officers at an event of this size."

As well as an increased police presence in the town, Sussex Police are closing all the main routes into the town from 5pm. The A26, including the Cuilfail Tunnel will be closed between the Southerham Roundabout and Earwig Corner while Brighton Road will be closed from the Ashcombe Roundabout.

The A275 will closed past Offham as will Nevill Road and Offham road as will most roads within the town itself. The road closures are scheduled to be lifted at 2am on Sunday morning (November 6).

Police confirmed they will not be blocking the roads with concrete blocks.

More information about the event's security arrangements are expected to be issued later today.

