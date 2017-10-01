Arrest after tractor and motorcycle collide in Camber

Police have confirmed a tractor driver was arressted on suspicion of drug-driving following a collision in Camber yesterday.

The incident, at around 2pm on Saturday (September 30), involved a John Deere tractor and a Triumph TT600 motorcycle at Lydd Road, Camber, close to the village memorial hall, police said.

In a statement, police said: “The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance attended and the motorcyclist, from nearby Rye, was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries.

“The road was closed for almost four hours while the incident was dealt with.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Abingdon.