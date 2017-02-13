Award after ‘going the extra mile’

When Guy Leonard spotted how muddy one of his bed and breakfast guest’s car windows had become, he filled a bucket of warm water and gave the windscreen a thorough wash.

What he didn’t know, was that particular guest at The Thatched House at Amberley was an inspector for Visit England and his attention to detail was to earn him a Rose 2016 Award.

The award is presented to businesses that ‘go the extra mile in order to provide excellent customer service.’

Guy - who founded the famous local estate agency which bears his name - and his wife Mary have lived in Amberley for nearly 30 years.

Despite being called The Thatched House, the B&B is not in fact thatched, but gets its name from being an old ‘Beer House’ until the late 1960s. It has an attached self-catering annex.

The house has lovely gardens which are continually being developed, and also give stunning views to “The Wild brooks” nature conservation area, a favorite haunt of wild geese and swans.