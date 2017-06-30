Award-winning Lewes home goes on the market

An award-winning Lewes home, built just two years ago, went on the market this week at a price just shy of £2million.

The five-bedroom property stands on the banks of the River Ouse in South Street and was designed by architect Sandy Rendel. It was completed in 2015, having featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, and has since won some of architecture’s most prestigious awards including the RIBA 2017 National Award, a RIBA South East Award and the Sunday Times British Home Award 2016 for the ‘best one-off home in the UK’.

The roof and upper floor are clad in a continuous skin of Cor-Ten steel – a reference to the site’s light industrial past.

Viewing day has been set for Saturday, July 8, and the agents handling the sale are London-based The Modern House – www.themodernhouse.com