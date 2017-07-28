Awards presented to celebrate youngsters’ success

A Sussex-based charity has held its annual celebration day for youngsters that use its services.

Young people from Chailey Heritage Foundation came together with staff, family and friends on July 14 to recognise the efforts and achievements made by pupils at its school and those living on site.

Forty-four awards were presented at the event, which had a 1960s theme.

Thirty-eight awards were presented to pupils from Chailey Heritage School, which has 81 students aged three to 19, and six awards were given to adults from Chailey Heritage Futures, its transition service for 19 to 25 year olds.

The prizes recognised efforts and achievements in a range of areas, such as communication, powered wheelchair driving and the care shown to those around them.

Simon Yates, headteacher of Chailey Heritage School, said: “Celebration Day is such a wonderful occasion; these young people never cease to amaze me, they are so determined to pursue their potential and what’s truly inspiring is just how much heart they show towards their peers and those of us lucky enough to be around them.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation, founded in 1903, provides educational and care serivces for children and young adults with complex physical disabilities and health needs.

