Baby and mother injured in head-on collision on A27

Police are appealing for witnesses following a head-on collision on the A27 Lewes Road near Beddingham.

Officers were called to the incident at about 7.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 5).

A black Fiat Punto, driven westbound by a 52-year-old woman from Hove, collided with a grey Citroen Berlingo, driven by a 40-year-old man also from Hove.

Both drivers, as well as a 25-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby girl who were front seat passengers in the Citroen, were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with minor injuries.

The road was closed until about 9.40pm while the matter was investigated and the vehicles were recovered, and officers would like to thank road users for their patience.

Anyone not already spoken to who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting 1269 of 05/09.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.