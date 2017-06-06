Bands ‘smash’ fundraising target for Cancer Research UK

Two bands have raised more than £2,000 for charity.

Wadhurst Brass Band and Heathfield Silver Band have announced that they generated £2,489 for Cancer Research UK through their ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone – Concert Against Cancer’ held earlier this year.

David Healy, deputy conductor of Wadhurst Brass Band, said: “We were hoping to raise £1,500, but were amazed and humbled by the generosity of everyone who helped us to smash that target.

“Not only was every ticket for the concert sold, over £700 was also given in donations on the night and afterwards.”

The concert, which took place in St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Wadhurst on April 22, was the first time the two bands had played together and saw more than 50 musicians play film classics.

Mallory Hansford, band secretary of Heathfield Silver Band, said: “We had a great time joining forces with Wadhurst for this excellent cause and are really pleased to have been able to help raise so much more than expected. We look forward to enjoying closer links in the future between both bands.”

Mr Healy and Ms Hansford presented Ian Morgan of Cancer Research UK with a cheque for the total at Wadhurst Brass Band’s practice on May 25.

