Bayeux Tapestry replica gift for museum

A replica of the Pevensey landing scene in 1066 from the Bayeux Tapestry has been given as a gift to the village’s Court House Museum.

The scene, which is a hand-embroidered replica made from materials sourced in the town of Bayeux in Normandy, was given to the museum by Peter G Crane, whose late mother sewed the design.

“It was a completely unexpected gift,” said the museum’s curator, Peter Harrison. “The name Pevensey is embroidered above William the Conqueror’s ship.”

Mr Harrison said the tapestry, made by the late Mabel Nellie Crane from Devon, now hangs on one wall while a new painting of William the Conqueror’s victory gathering by artist Andy Gammon hangs on another.

The museum’s curator of seven years said he didn’t believe the victory scene had ever been created as a picture before.

“We now have the two most important scenes in Pevensey’s history permanently commemorated in the museum,” said Mr Harrison.

The tapestry replica, depicting the invading Normans landing at Pevensey on September 28, 1066, was gifted to the museum in May and will hang in the museum permanently, according to Mr Harrison.

Mr Crane said he felt the Pevensey Court House was the perfect place for the tapestry to hang.

The 950th anniversary of William the Conqueror’s victorious return to Pevensey was celebrated last month with a tea reception at Priory Court Hotel, attended by Deputy Lieutenant for East Sussex, Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE.

“It was the first time we have had a lieutenant or deputy here,” Mr Harrison said. “It’s been a special year for us.”

