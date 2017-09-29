Be prepared for a spooky Halloween at Drusillas

Something wicked this way comes as ghosts and ghouls descend on Drusillas Park this Halloween.

The award-winning zoo in Alfriston has plenty of fun events planned to keep the little horrors’ half term happy between October 21 and 29.

Brave guests are encouraged to venture through the creepy cobwebbed corridors of Haunted Heights into the terror-tory of sin sisters, Hocus & Pocus, as they play hide and shriek with the unsuspecting public.

There will also be a derelict castle, which towers high above the skyline of Drusillas, because deep inside lies a ghostly secret...

Thrill seekers are also invited to knock on the trap door and discover the spook-tacular surprise within. Will you dare to get into the spirit of things?

Or perhaps you would rather take your chances in Eden’s Eye? Missing from the tomb of Eden’s Eye, an ancient Mummy has been seen wandering through the shadowy pathways of the twisted terror maze. Enter through the old temple ruins and unravel the mystery within… but take heed you don’t come to a dead end!

And the fun doesn’t stop here, there are lots of other exciting events lurking around the corner.

On Wednesday October 25, crime solving Scooby-Doo will be visiting Drusillas. The cowardly hero will be meeting all you meddling kids in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Plus there are Creepy Crawly encounters in the Discovery Centre throughout the week.

With all this, plus the usual animal magic, it’s well worth jumping on your broomstick and heading to Drusillas Park.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information, call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk