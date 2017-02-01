Berwick road hit by flooding

Motorists are being advised to take care while driving in Berwick today after roads were hit by flooding.

The flood, which is thought to have risen from a nearby stream, was found on roads into in the village this morning (Wednesday, February 1).

Flooding in Berwick SUS-170102-124919001

Due to heavy rain in recent days, the Environment Agency yesterday issued a number of flood alerts around South East England, including on the Cuckmere and Upper Ouse.

The alerts, which are the lowest warning the Agency issues, are intended to warn residents of the chance of flooding in the area.

Photo courtesy of Samuel Imber.

