Bestselling authors praise Polegate bookshop

Two of the UK’s most highly acclaimed authors have named a bookshop in Polegate as their favourite.

Writers Joanna Trollope and Dame Jacqueline Wilson praised Much Ado Books in Alfriston as part of the i newspaper’s feature ‘The Best British Bookshop According to Authors’ which celebrated October’s Bookshop Day.

Joanna Trollope at a book signing at Much Ado bookshop

Bestselling children’s author Jacqueline Wilson said: “The owners are always ultra-warm and welcoming, they gift wrap books exquisitely and they have a brilliant second hand and antiquarian section.”

Dame Wilson is a regular customer at the store, which is owned by Cate Olson and Nash Robbins, as is Joanna Trollope who described the place as one of her favourites and “a little charmer”.

She said: “In the barn behind the shop, there are printing presses and an event space, and in the yard between the buildings, there are decorative bantams pecking about.

“The shop stocks their own original spiral-backed notebooks too.”

Much Ado Books was one of The Guardian’s Independent Bookshops of the Year 2012.

“It’s not every day we’re mentioned in a national newspaper and certainly not every day we’re mentioned twice,” said owner Cate Olson.

She said: “We are grateful to Jacqueline Wilson and Joanna Trollope for thinking of us and writing in such glowing terms.”