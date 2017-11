Firefighters from Lewes and Uckfield were called to a blaze that broke out in a bedroom yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Crews were called to the scene in Shepherds Close, Wivelsfield Green, at around 4pm.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a breathing apparatus and CO2 extinguisher were used to extinguish the flames.

Crews then carried out a home safety visit. No one was said to be hurt.