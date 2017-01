Police have confirmed that the body of a 19-year-old man was found at the foot of Beachy Head on Thursday (January 12).

The RNLI spent almost five hours that day searching in the driving rain, after a report of a motorcycle and clothing found abandoned on the cliff-top at Belle Toute around 10.30am.

The coastguard finally found the body that afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Officer is continuing enquiries.