Bognor man jailed after Peacehaven robbery

A man has been given eight years for an armed robbery in Peacehaven last December.

John Guerin, 44, unemployed of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis will spend time behind bars for the robbery at Sainsbury’s.

At around 8.40pm on December 4, police were called to the supermarket in South Coast Road, where a suspected shoplifter pulled out a handgun and threatened staff with it in order to get away.

Officers immediately searched the area but didn’t find anyone matching the description. However officers began enquiries and released an image from the CCTV.

In January police arrested Guerin for the robbery.

He was charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

He stood trial on June 5 at Hove Crown Court.

On June 7 he was found guilty of both offences and on last Thursday (July 13) he was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Sean Stapley said: “Guerin went into Sainsbury’s and stole alcohol when challenged he pulled out what turned out to be a BB gun. Nonetheless the members of staff were terrified and I am glad Guerin is now in prison.”

