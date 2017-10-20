Bonfire Night plans cancelled due to severe weather conditions

Seaford Bonfire Night has been cancelled due to a severe weather forecast.
The event was scheduled for tomorrow evening (Saturday October 21).
Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society’s event has also been moved from tomorrow night to Sunday night.
Storm Brian is forecast to hit the county, with rain and high winds predicted by the Met Office.
Kelly-Marie Blundell tweeted: “Due to severe bad weather due tomorrow, Seaford Bonfire Society have cancelled tomorrow’s event.”
