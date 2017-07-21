Brain injury centre selling village site for £1.25m

A 13-acre site in the village of Newick is up for sale to raise £1.25 million for charity.

Headway East Sussex has suffered statutory funding cuts and rising costs of service provision, so must now raise a significant amount to remain open to support people living with brain injuries to lead more independent lives.

Headway House, the charity’s picturesque 13-acre Newick site, offers extensive facilities for rehabilitation and re-ablement of its visitors and their families.

The volunteer-led facilities include a gym, a relaxing woodland pond area, a former coach house for socialising and several large therapy rooms.

As Headway House is essential to the services that Headway East Sussex provides, it’s vital that it maintains its presence at Newick.

So, to release £1.25 million value in the property to put back into funding the charity’s activities, the Board of Trustees has voted to sell the site but remain as leaseholders for a minimum of five years.

Oakley Property has stepped in to support Headway East Sussex in realising the full value of the property and to find a suitable investor to take on the site.

Steven Harvey, director of the commercial team at Oakley, said: “Headway East Sussex is a wonderful charity with fantastic facilities for its clients. The decision to sell the site shows the commitment to the future by raising considerable funds, without any disruption to the charity’s day-to-day services.

“The Newick location is very attractive, and offers an excellent long term investment opportunity for the right buyer, who will also benefit from the immediate lease back at £65,000 per annum. It’s a very beneficial sale for all concerned.”

Headway House is for sale at a guide price of £1,250,000 and is available for viewings by appointment. Mr Harvey can be contacted by email at steven@oakleyproperty.com or telephone on 01273 645772.