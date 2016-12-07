BREAKING: A27 closed after serious crash

The A27 is closed near Polegate after a serious accident this morning (Wednesday, December 7).

The road is currently closed in both directions between the A2270 Polegate Bypass junction and Drusilla's Roundabout.

Emergency services are at the scene.

UPDATE: 7.20am

Emergency services say the A27 is expected to remain closed until around 8am.

There is also heavy traffic on the A259 in both directions at Exceat Bridge as drivers avoid the A27

