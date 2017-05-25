BREAKING: A27 closed after serious fire at Lewes recycling centre

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a major fire at a recycling centre in Lewes this evening (Thursday).

At least 10 fire crews - including teams from Barcombe, Uckfield, Lewes and Brighton - are at the Light Bros depot, near the Southerham Roundabout.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that around 200 tonnes of waste on the site is alight and that the A27 has been closed. Plumes of black smoke from the fire can be seen across the town and much of the surrounding area.

The spokesman said: "Crews from Lewes, Barcombe, Brighton and Uckfield are currently in attendance at a large rubbish fire at a waste management company just off the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.

"The A27 is now closed both ways between Beddingham roundabout and the Southerham roundabout."

Lewes District Council are warning anyone who lives nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

Large smoke plumes from the fire. Photo by Nick Fontana.

Photo and video by Nick Fontana. Additional photo submitted by Julian Hills.

More to follow.