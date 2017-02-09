BREAKING: Body found in search for Uckfield kayaker

Police say a body has been found in the search for a missing kayaker from Uckfield.

The search began after Dominic Jackson, a 35-year-old gardener was reported missing on Sunday night (February 5). He was reported missing after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip at Portsoy, Aberdeenshire.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity, but Mr Jackson’s family have been informed of the development.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who has been leading the Police Scortland operation, said: “I can confirm that a body was discovered in the water near Lybster at around midday today (Thursday, February 9) during air searches by the Police Scotland helicopter. Wick lifeboat was also launched to assist.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing person Dominic Jackson has been updated and we are liaising closely with them.

“Further information will be released when available.”

Originally from Uckfield Mr Jackson, who lived and worked in the Scottish town of Laurenckirk, had been described as being ‘exceptionally fit and healthy’ by his family.

Members of his family, including his father Jeremy and brother Stuart, travelled to Scotland on Sunday night to assist with the search.

