BREAKING: Car alight after two car crash on A27

Emergency services are currently at the scene of what police say is a serious accident on the A27 tonight (Tuesday).

The accident happened on the Lewes road at Selmeston, east of the Barley Mow pub.

Police say two vehicles have been involved and one of the vehicles is on fire.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

The road is currently closed between Beddingham and the A2270 Polegate By-Pass junction in Eastbourne and drivers are being diverted to surrounding routes.