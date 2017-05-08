BREAKING: Fire crews tackle Lewes blaze

Firefighters are at the scene of a serious fire in Lewes this afternoon (Monday, May 8).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed that crews are currently at the scene in Prince Edward’s Road due to a fire in the roof of a two-storey home.

An ESFRS spokesman confirmed a team of 10 firefighters are at the scene and are using breathing equipment, an aerial platform and hose reels to fight the flames

The fire was first reported at around 2pm.

More details to follow.

Photos by Dan Jessup.