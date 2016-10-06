BREAKING: Firefighters called to major incident in Lower Dicker

Firefighters are at the scene of a major incident this morning (Thursday) after a fire broke out in a workshop in Lower Dicker during the early hours.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Coldharbour Road at around 1am.

As of 2.45am, six fire engines were at the scene including two from Eastbourne and one each from Hailsham, Herstmonceux, Heathfield and Uckfield.

They are using firefighting foam, water, a portable pump and breathing equipment to tackle the fire.

The fire service's control unit from Lewes and the water bowser from Uckfield are also at the scene, along with three investigation officers.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are expected to release further information later this morning.

