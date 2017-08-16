BREAKING: Firefighters still at scene of Hailsham blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a timber depot in Hailsham.

The blaze broke out last night on an industrial unit in Diplocks Way shortly before 10pm last night (Tuesday).

Several 999 calls were made to report the incident.

During the night six fire engines and am aerial ladder were fighting the fire.

The fire service says a two storey building - thought to be used for storage and measuring approximately 8 metres by 30 metres - has been affected by the fire.

This morning (Wednesday), crews remain at the site.

A spokesperson for the fire service said, “As of 5.30am this morning, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remain at the scene along with a water carrier.

“Steady progress is being made however the area is being affected by smoke.

“Any type of smoke can be an irritant and locals are being asked to keep away from the area and to keep doors and windows closed.”

There are no reports of injuries.

The operation is expected to continue for some time