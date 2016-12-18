BREAKING: Man arrested after Peacehaven caravan fire

A man has been arrested after fire completely destroyed a caravan parked outside a house in Peacehaven on Saturday evening (December 17).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the house in Downland Avenue just before 1midnight where the caravan was well alight and number of small explosions, probably from gas canisters, were occurring.

The caravan was burnt out and an adjacent fence was damaged by the fire. The occupants of the house were evacuated, but were uninjured and later given the all clear by firefighters to return.

Police investigating the incident have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area during Saturday evening to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1523 of 17/12.

A 20-year-old man from Peacehaven was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent. He remained in custody at 2.30pm on Sunday.